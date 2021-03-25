Philippines deploys more patrol ships amid rift with China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military has ordered more navy ships to be deployed for sovereignty patrols in the South China Sea, where a Chinese flotilla has swarmed around a disputed reef and ignored Manila’s demand to leave the area. Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has asked about 200 Chinese vessels he described as militia boats to immediately leave Whitsun Reef, a shallow coral region about 175 nautical miles from the Philippine province of Palawan. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory and that the vessels were sheltering from rough seas. The Philippine military chief on Thursday ordered the deployment of additional navy ships but it isn’t clear how close the Philippine navy ships would get to the Chinese vessels.