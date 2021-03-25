Skip to Content

Peralta will begin season in Brewers’ starting rotation

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta has earned a spot in the starting rotation after pitching primarily in relief last year. Brewers manager Craig Counsell says Peralta will get a starting assignment and that Josh Lindblom will work out of the bullpen to begin the season. It’s a switch from their 2020 roles. Peralta went 3-1 with a 3.99 ERA in 15 appearances but made just one start last year. Lindblom was 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA and started in 10 of his 12 outings. Counsell says he doesn’t expect Lindblom to spend the entire season working in relief.

