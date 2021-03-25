Peeps Pepsi? Yes, that’s a thing

(CNN) — You can now eat peeps and drink them too thanks to Pepsi.

Pepsi and Peeps are teaming up for a new cola that combines the two sweet flavors.

The companies say the new drink mixes the taste of Pepsi with the “pillowy-soft and sweet” marshmallow flavor of peeps.

But you can’t buy this new flavor, Pepsi is giving away three thousand packages of it through a contest.

All you have to do it post your favorite springtime activities on Instagram and Twitter with #HangingwithmyPeeps and tag Pepsi.

Winners will receive a three pack of the mini cans in bright yellow, pink and blue colors.

Pepsi says the new flavor eventually could be sold publicly if there’s demand for it.