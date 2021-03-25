Oregon Senate votes in favor of bill banning guns in Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has voted in favor of a contentious bill that would ban guns from the Capitol and other state buildings, as well as allow jurisdictions to decide whether people with concealed handgun license can bring guns into a public building. Despite four hours of discussion and overwhelming opposition by gun owners and Republicans, the bill passed, 16-7, on Thursday and will be move to the House. Republicans in the House will likely echo the remarks of those in the Senate, where tensions have risen as the Legislature debates several-gun control measures introduced this year.