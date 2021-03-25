N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has confirmed it tested a new guided missile as President Joe Biden warned of consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency says the two new-type tactical guided projectiles accurately hit the target off the eastern coast on Thursday. Photos on the website of the North’s main newspaper showed a missile lifting off from a transport erector launcher amid bright flames. Japanese officials say both weapons were ballistic missiles, which are prohibited by U.N. Security Council resolutions. North Korea also fired two other missiles on Sunday but they were likely cruise missiles, which are not banned. They were the North’s first major provocation since Biden took office.