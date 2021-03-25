More than 50 arrested in Belarus ‘Freedom Day’ protest

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Protesters calling for the resignation of Belarus’ authoritarian president have marched in small groups throughout the capital of Minsk. The protests on Thursday were the first sizable turnout of demonstrators since weeks of protest rocked the country last year. The groups marched through courtyards and streets to avoid widescale arrests like those during the massive protests of 2020, some of which approached 200,000 people. Riot police set up a heavy presence in the center of Minsk and deployed water cannon. Videos on social media showed police arresting people holding the red-and-white flags that are an emblem of the opposition to President Alexander Lukashenko. A human rights organization said at least 52 people were detained.