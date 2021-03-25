Mexico marks anniversary of 1517 Spanish defeat

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico marked the anniversary of the first serious defeat suffered by Spanish conquistadores on Mexican soil, amid the 500th anniversary commemorations of the 1519-1521 Conquest. The March 25, 1517 battle of Champotón actually pre-dated the arrival of conquistador Hernán Cortés two years later. A previous expedition led by Francisco Hernandez de Córdoba skirted the Yucatán peninsula and landed at Champotón, on Mexico’s Gulf coast, looking for fresh water. Chontal Indigenous warriors attacked the Europeans, inflicting wounds that eventually killed about 50 Spaniards including Hernández de Córdoba. Known by the Spaniards as “the Bay of the Bad Battle”, Mexico now wants to call it “The Good Battle.”