Memorial FB falls short in season opener

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - Mason Herlitzke scored six total touchdowns and the Central RiverHawks rallied past Memorial 43-33 Thursday to open the alternate football season.

Reese Woerner scored two touchdowns for Memorial in the opening quarter as the Old Abes built a 13-6 lead at Swanson Field.

In the second quarter, Memorial quarterback Brice Wingad connected with Jack Redwine for another score, increasing the lead to 21-6.

Easton Tok returned a touchdown for a score in the fourth quarter to give Memorial a 33-20 lead, but the Old Abes could not stop Herlitzke. The Central quarterback connected with Porter Pretasky for two touchdowns in the final quarter and sealed the win with a touchdown run with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

Memorial (0-1) will host Superior next Thursday at Carson Park.