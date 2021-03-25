Memorial defeats North in crosstown tennis, swim & dive showdowns

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire North meets Eau Claire Memorial on the gridiron at Carson Park in May, but on Thursday, the Huskies and Old Abes tangled on the tennis courts and in the pool.

Starting with tennis, it is the second week of competition for both schools in their alternate fall seasons.

At #1 singles, Memorial's Molly Hower dominated North's Morgan Presler with a straight set shutout despite a valiant effort from Presler, including a twelve-shot volley in the first set.

The Old Abes played well in doubles too, as Katie Rentzepis and Lexi Budzinski defeated Kalia Xiong and Nicone Franson 6-1, 6-2. Budzinski ended the match on a powerful ace.

Memorial would go on to sweep the Huskies in a 7-0 victory.

Full tennis results

Varsity Singles:

1. Molly Hower (ECM) def. Morgan Presler (ECN) 6-0, 6-0

2. Anna Hoitomt (ECM) def. Carolyn Rettke 6-0, 6-0

3. Kiki Shea (ECM) def. Leah Nelson (ECN) 6-0, 6-2

4. Ziva Hirsch (ECM) def. Olivia Feltes (ECN) 6-4, 6-1

Varsity Doubles:

1. Katie Retzepis & Lexi Budzinski (ECM) def. Kalia Xiong and Nicole Franson (ECN) 6-1, 6-2

2. Kim Harvey & Chloe Beckermann (ECM) def. Jennifer Parker & Alyssa Dayton (ECN) 6-1, 6-0

3. Sophie Konzen & Charlie Zacho (ECM) def. Autumn Tafel & Brooke Vanderwyst 6-0, 6-0

In the pool it was a much closer matchup between the crosstown rivals, but Memorial would come away victorious with a 96-90 victory.

Some of the day's highlights included the 500-yard freestyle, where Memorial's Alexis Crotteau won with a time of 6:07:22, a whopping 18 seconds ahead of the second place finisher.

The Old Abes fared well on the diving boards as well. Maddie Weber took the 1-meter dive for Memorial with a score of 221.50.

The Huskies had a great performance in the 100-yard backstroke, as Cally Stolt and Megan Fenn finished 1-2 in their heat. North also won by a five-second margin in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

In the 100-yard breatstroke, North's Amber Kornesczuk led the heat with a time of 1:19:24, that tied the team scores at 86. It came down to the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, where the Old Abes won with a time of 4:12:37, giving them enough points to end the meet with the top score.

Eau Claire North won the first crosstown meet this year, and Memorial's win Thursday splits the season series.

View the full swim and dive results here.