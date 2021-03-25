Man found guilty of trying to kill girl he was sexually assaulting

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for a northwestern Wisconsin man accused of trying to arrange the murder of a child that he was accused of sexually assaulting.

After deliberating for a little more than an hour, a Washburn County jury found Russell Wilson guilty of soliciting to commit 1st degree murder, conspiring to commit murder and two counts of sexual assault.

Wilson was charged in 2015 with repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl. Then, investigators say he tried to hire a hitman to kill the child and her mother, before his trial on the sexual assault case.

In 2016, Wilson's cellmate told jailers that Wilson wanted him to kill that child and her mother by setting their house on fire with them in it.

An undercover officer posing as a hitman said Wilson ultimately offered him $6,000 to kill them and the woman's boyfriend as well.