Man convicted of sexually assaulting girl, recording kids, going to prison

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Burnett County man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for sexually assaulting a child and setting up cameras to record children in the bathroom.

Judge Melissia Mogen sentenced Johnny Massey to eight years.

The Grantsburg man was charged after a woman found images and videos on his phone, including a young boy on the toilet, and a girl coming out of the shower. A subsequent investigation showed he had also been sexually assaulting that girl.

As part of his sentence, Massey was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.