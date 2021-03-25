Man convicted of sex crimes 3 times will be released into Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man convicted of sexual assault three different times in three different states is going to live in Eau Claire.

Demetrius J. Simmons, 47, was convicted of 5th degree sexual assault in Hennepin County, Minnesota in 1994, aggravated criminal sexual assault in Kankakee County, Illinois in 1997 and sexual assault of a child in Denver County, Colorado in 2007.

In addition, he was convicted of possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, disorderly conduct and other drug charges in Eau Claire County and St. Croix County between 2014 and 2018.

Simmons will be released from prison on March 30 and live on the 100 block of Randall Street.

Conditions of his release include lifetime sex offender registration, gps tracking, no contact with minors and no alcohol.