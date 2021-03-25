Man accused in killing acquitted by reason of mental illness

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge says a 24-year-old onetime Marine accused of breaking into a Shakopee home and fatally shooting a man is not guilty by reason of mental illness. Brady Zipoy was acquitted of second-degree intentional murder based on two court-ordered examinations that showed he had been suffering from various psychotic episodes connected to politics, religion, George Floyd’s death and his military service. Scott County District Court Judge Paul Vraaon on Wednesday ordered Zipoy committed to the St. Peter Security Hospital for the June killing of 65-year-old Timothy Guion. County Attorney Ron Hocevar called it a “tough pill to swallow” added that both mental evaluations were done by respected psychologists and it was a valid mental illness defense.