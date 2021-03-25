Low number of positive COVID-19 cases over past week

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - COVID-19 case numbers are improving in Eau Claire County.

According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, there were only 66 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, and they are cautiously optimistic with the recent trend.

Lieske Giese - the Health Department's Director - spoke today on the possible chances of a person becoming re-infected with COVID-19.

"The 90-day window right now is the window being used at a federal and state level to really name when we are concerned about the potential of a reinfection with a new positive test because of symptoms," Giese said.

Giese cautioned vaccine is still limited and there is not enough for every eligible person in Eau Claire County. She says there are still "a lot" of high-risk people that have not gotten two doses of vaccine.