L.E. Phillip’s Senior Center set to re-open

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After closing due to a surge in cases of COVID-19 in the fall, the L.E. Phillip's Senior Center plans to re-open its doors on April 12, according to executive director Mary Pica-Anderson.



In February, Pica-Anderson told News 18 they were going to send a survey to members asking what needs to be done in order for them to feel comfortable returning.

When they do reopen, Pica-Anderson said they plan to have social distancing protocols in place.



