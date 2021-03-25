Skip to Content

L.E. Phillip’s Senior Center set to re-open

6:09 pm CoronavirusLocal NewsNewsTop Stories
senior center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After closing due to a surge in cases of COVID-19 in the fall, the L.E. Phillip's Senior Center plans to re-open its doors on April 12, according to executive director Mary Pica-Anderson.

In February, Pica-Anderson told News 18 they were going to send a survey to members asking what needs to be done in order for them to feel comfortable returning.

When they do reopen, Pica-Anderson said they plan to have social distancing protocols in place.

Author Profile Photo

Felicity Bosk

More Stories

Skip to content