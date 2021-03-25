Human errors, mechanical woes caused Marine tank sinking

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Marine Corps investigation found the sinking of a seafaring tank last year off Southern California that killed nine service members was caused by a series of human errors and mechanical problems that could have been averted. In a report released Thursday, the investigation found contributing factors included the inadequate training of troops, shabby maintenance and poor judgement by commanders. Three commanders were dismissed as a result. It was one of the deadliest Marine training accidents in decades.