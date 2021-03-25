Hosting a safe yard sale during a pandemic

(WQOW) - Sunshine and warmer temperatures mean yard sale season is coming up, but as the pandemic carries on, are they safe?

Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said as long as they are held outdoors or in open garages, yard sales are relatively safe because the virus does not spread easily outdoors.

She added that if you are hosting a yard sale you should still try and space items out and be cautious about how many people are at your yard sale at the same time.

"We are not as worried about COVID spread on hard surfaces as we were earlier in the pandemic, but certainly keep your hand sanitizer with you and wash your hands frequently, especially after you've touched items," Willems Van Dijk said.

If you are hosting or attending a yard sale, Willems Van Dijk recommends wearing a mask, like any other time you are around people you don't live with.

