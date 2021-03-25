Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s celebrations for the bicentenary of the start of the nation’s war of independence are culminating in a military parade and warplane flyby in Athens on Thursday, the country’s Independence Day. But with the country struggling to tackle a renewed surge of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations that have strained the health system to its limits, no spectators from the public are being allowed to attend. The parade features tanks rolling down the avenue in front of Parliament in the Greek capital and military aircraft flying past the ancient Acropolis. It was being attended by dignitaries from Britain, France and Russia, the great powers that provided vital assistance to the nation’s bid for independence from the Ottoman Empire, as well as Cyprus’ president.