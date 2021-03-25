Fuel tank attacked, catches fire in southern Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fuel tank at an oil facility in Saudi Arabia caught fire after being struck by a projectile in the latest such attack amid its yearslong war targeting rebels in Yemen. That’s according to Saudi Arabian officials in a statement early Friday. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the assault at Jizan in southwest Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen. Authorities say a projectile hit a fuel tank at a distribution facility just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Jizan long has been targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. However, the rebels did not immediately claim the attack. The kingdom has faced an increasing number of such assaults and the tempo hasn’t slowed since it offered a cease-fire deal to the Houthis on Monday.