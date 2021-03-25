Fowl Crime: Someone steals massive chicken statue from Osseo Family Restaurant

OSSEO, Wis. (WQOW) - An Osseo restaurant owner's giant rooster statue has flown the coop and he is asking whoever stole it to quit playing chicken and return it to its rightful home.

The rooster statue, which the owner of Osseo Family Restaurant Artan Shabani told News 18 is at least 12 feet tall and 4 feet wide, has been stolen.

Shabani said a regular customer first alerted him that the statue was missing earlier Thursday and now Osseo police are on the case, checking security footage from other nearby businesses.

He added it's a real head-scratcher as to how the massive chicken, which was also bolted into the ground with steel beams, was removed without anyone noticing.

However, Shabani said it's actually a pretty funny situation. He simply wants it back and won't press charges if it's returned safe and sound.