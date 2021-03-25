For media, Biden news conference notable for what’s missing

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Biden’s first presidential news conference was notable for what was missing now that Donald Trump is gone: no contentious exchanges with reporters, no Fox News and no questions about COVID-19. Biden announced a new goal for vaccine distribution before taking questions, but reporters didn’t ask about the pandemic. Immigration and the filibuster were the most popular topics in the session, which produced no real fireworks. Biden took no questions from news outlets most popular with conservative viewers, and right away that became an issue at Fox News Channel. ‘Maybe next time,’ said Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.