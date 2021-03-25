Following spa shootings ex-US attorneys condemn acts of hate

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of former top prosecutors issued an open letter Thursday expressing support for the Asian American community after the killings of eight people at massage businesses in and near Atlanta. The letter notes that the more than 120 former U.S. attorneys who signed it are from all parts of the country and represent different races, religions, sexual orientations, genders, generations and political affiliations. But it says they are unified in their condemnation of acts of hate and bigotry against any group.