Florida police officer shoots pit bull that ran toward her

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer shot a 6-year-old pit bull that approached her as she and another officer investigated a case of suspicious activity at an apartment complex. News outlets report that Rachel Robledo called Tampa police after seeing someone holding a gun on the balcony of a nearby apartment on St. Patrick’s Day. Officials say the officers who responded to the call couldn’t locate the suspect and stopped to talk to Robledo. Bodycam footage shows Robledo holding back the dog. It ended up leaving the apartment and approaching the officers. An officer shot twice. The dog is recovering after surgery. An internal affairs report says the officer took action for her safety.