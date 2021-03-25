Featured inventory at Courtesy Auto and Truck Center

Take a look at some of the steals and deals in the video above from Courtesy Auto & Truck Center.

Featured vehicles include:

2018 Ford Edge SEL is turbocharged with all-wheel drive and a backup camera. It has 21,594 miles and it can be yours today for just $28,495.

2018 Ford Escape SE is a 4-wheel drive with remote keyless entry. The SUV with 22,976 miles comes with voice activation touchscreen navigation and a lifetime power train warranty. Take it home for $21,966.

2017 Ford F-150 Lariat Super Crew comes with a 2.7L, V6 eco-boost engine with sport mode. It is loaded for work and fun! It comes with heated and cool seats and blind-spot sensors. Buy it today for $38,516.

2019 Ford Fusion Titanium Hybrid with 36,375 miles has a 16 valve dual overhead cam hybrid. It comes with 12-speaker audio and voice-activated navigation. Drive it away today for $19,788.