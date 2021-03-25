EXPLAINER: Varying views on how to keep accurate voter rolls

ATLANTA (AP) — A key element of voting restrictions pushed by Republican state lawmakers this year focuses on cleaning voter rolls to ensure only those eligible are registered. Maintaining accurate voter lists is a bipartisan concern, but there is little agreement on the best way to do it. Democrats say some actions proposed by Republicans are too aggressive and will end up purging eligible voters. Republicans say Democrats are too lax, resulting in bloated rolls that undermine confidence and invite fraud. In Congress, a Democratic bill would prohibit states from using a person’s failure to vote to initiate their removal from the rolls.