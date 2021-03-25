EU leaders faced with surge of infections, vaccine issues

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are meeting to look for ways to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations across the 27-nation region amid a shortage of doses, spikes in cases, a feud with the United Kingdom and internal quarrels. The pandemic is again preventing the leaders from meeting in person. Less than 5% of the EU’s 450 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Ahead of Thursday’s summit, the bloc’s executive arm proposed strengthening export controls for coronavirus shots. The European Commission’s goal is to force vaccine manufacturers to deliver the doses agreed to in their contracts. The commission also wants to make sure a principle of export reciprocity is enforced with countries that are producing vaccines.