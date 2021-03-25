Eau Claire County Housing Authority holds “Fair Housing Week”

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Housing Authority is holding its annual 'Fair Housing Week' to educate renters and homeowners about their housing rights.

The Eau Claire County code says housing discrimination claims can be made regarding physical condition, sexual orientation, race, and religion - among many more.

Georgia Crownhart, the Executive Director of the Eau Claire County Housing Authority, says it's important that each person knows what they're entitled to.

"The whole purpose of fair housing is to get awareness out there - both for the renters and the buyers," Crownhart said. "There is an ordinance that makes it illegal to discriminate for various reasons. It's also good for the lenders, realtors and landlords to be educated, so they know it's not okay as well."

Crownhart says there has not been a housing discrimination claim made in Eau Claire County over the last three years. To learn how to make a claim, click here.