Democrats plan Senate action on hate crimes, voting rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are vowing action on several of their top priorities in April. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that the Senate will move to strengthen hate crime laws to include Asian Americans and will act to restore voting rights protections to combat minority voter suppression. Schumer also said the Senate “must take action” on gun control legislation after two mass shootings this month, including one in Georgia that left six Asian American women dead. Schumer says he believes the American people are ready for “big, bold comprehensive change.” But the prospects of those bills becoming law is distant as Republicans are broadly oppose them.