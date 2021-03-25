Critics of federal ban on firearms device win key decision

DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court says a judge in Michigan should have blocked a Trump administration ban on bump stocks, which are devices that allow semiautomatic firearms to fire rapidly. The ban came in response to a 2017 shooting in Las Vegas in which a gunman attached bump stocks to assault-style rifles to shoot concertgoers. The appeal court said Thursday that changes in criminal law are up to Congress, not the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Federal Judge Paul Maloney in western Michigan turned down an injunction that would have stopped the bump stock ban. The case now will return to his court.