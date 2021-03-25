Colorado shooting suspect makes his 1st court appearance

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Three days after he was led away in handcuffs from a Boulder supermarket where 10 people were fatally shot, the suspect appeared in court for the first time and his defense lawyer asked for a mental health assessment “to address his mental illness.” The lawyer for suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa provided no details Thursday about what he might suffer from. During the brief hearing, Alissa wore a mask and purple coveralls. He didn’t speak except to say yes to a question from the judge and did not enter a plea to first-degree murder charges. Alissa remains held without bail.