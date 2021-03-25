Canada’s Supreme Court says carbon price is constitutional

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Supreme Court of Canada says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national carbon price is entirely constitutional. The decision upholds a pivotal part of Trudeau’s climate change plan. In 2019, the federal government set a minimum price on carbon emissions in provinces which don’t have an equivalent provincial price, a law that was challenged by the oil-rich province of Alberta as well as conservative governments in Saskatchewan and Ontario. Chief Justice Richard Wagner says in the written ruling that climate change is a real and existential threat to Canada and the entire world, and evidence shows a price on pollution is a critical element to addressing it.