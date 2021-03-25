‘Arrested Development’ actor Jessica Walter dies at 80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jessica Walter, who played a scheming matriach in TV’s “Arrested Development,” has died. She was 80. Walter’s death was confirmed Thursday by her daughter, Brooke Bowman. The actor’s best-known film roles included playing the stalker in Clint Eastwood’s 1971 thriller, “Play Misty for Me.” Walter’s daughter says the actor will be remembered for her work and for her wit, class and love of life. Walter’s feature debut was in the 1964 film “Lilith,” with Warren Beatty, Jean Seberg and Gene Hackman, who was also on his first film.