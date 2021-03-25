An NCAA hockey tourney first: All 5 Minnesota teams are in

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA men’s hockey tournament bracket this year has a first: All five Division I programs from Minnesota made the 16-team field. The University of Minnesota is the No. 3 overall seed. The Gophers are joined by Minnesota State, Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State and Bemidji State. The late Minnesota coach Herb Brooks is best known for the U.S. Olympic victory known as the “Miracle On Ice.” But he spoke often of his desire to grow the college game in his home state. Regional play begins Friday.