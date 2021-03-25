African expert warns of ‘vaccine war’ over access to jabs

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday warned against a “vaccine war” among nations amid renewed fears vaccine shipments to the continent face delays. John Nkengasong said in a briefing Thursday that he “truly feels helpless that this situation is going to significantly impact our ability to fight this virus,” referring to reports that the Serum Institute of India is suspending major exports of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in order to meet rising demand at home. He said that without ramping up access to vaccines, Africa will continue to be challenged to inoculate adequate numbers of people. He warned that lives will be lost.