About 4,300 cold-stunned turtles survived the Texas freeze

DALLAS (AP) — About a third of the cold-stunned sea turtles found along Texas’ coast during last month’s deadly winter freeze survived following a massive rescue effort by experts and volunteers struggling themselves without power at home. The Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network says that of the about 13,000 sea turtles found, about 4,300 have now been rehabilitated and released. It is the largest cold-stunning event for sea turtles recorded in the U.S. since the network was established in 1980. An expert says that while the majority of the sea turtles found during the winter storm were already dead, those that survived wouldn’t have if not for the rescuers.