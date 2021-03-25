2021 precipitation is closer to average after recent rain

Usually, Football forecasts get cooler as the season goes on, but because the COVID affected season caused some teams to hold off until spring, expect the football weather to get warmer as the season goes on. The first game for the Eau Claire teams is tonight when the Old Abes travel to La Crosse to play Central. Temps around kickoff should be in the upper 40s with wind chills in the mid 30s to low 40s.

North plays tomorrow night at Superior, and if you're traveling for that game, expect it to be a bit colder and feel more like fall football.

Sunshine started to increase during the afternoon and temperatures managed to warm to near 50 degrees, which is a few degrees above today's average high of 46.

There were still clouds in the sky today associated with the now departing system that brought between 1/2" and 1 1/2" rain to the area Tuesday and Wednesday. That rain lifted the precipitation so far this year back to about average.

Last year ended slightly below average, too, and one of the concerns, especially for agriculture, this year is the much below average snow pack that melted into less water for the fields and ground to soak up. So, these beneficial rain rates that efficiently water the ground is a good sign here in early spring.

There still are some rain showers just off to our southeast, but they'll continue to move away from the Chippewa Valley. Tomorrow will be another nice day with highs in the low 50s, sunshine, and very little wind.

Unfortunately, that weather won't last into the weekend. Rain chances return Saturday, and, much like the earlier week rain system, the rain rates will not be heavy and will likely soak nicely to the ground. Expect between 1/10" and 1/2" of rain for most spots. While beneficial, it will mean that Saturday won't be that nice with light rain falling most of the day.

Rain does move out for Sunday and sunshine returns, so at least part of the weekend will be nice for outdoor activities. Highs will be near 50 before a southerly wind brings temperatures to the upper 60s, possibly near 70 Monday.

Temps drop back down with a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday with another chance for rain. It looks a bit chilly for next Thursday, April 1, which is also opening day for the Brewers and Twins, which play each other at American Family Field in Milwaukee.