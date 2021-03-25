2,000 honor Boulder shooting victims; suspect hears charges

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — About 2,000 people gathered for a vigil honoring the 10 people killed in the Colorado supermarket shooting Thursday night, just hours after attorneys for the shooting suspect asked during his first court appearance that he receive a mental health evaluation before the case against him proceeds. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa did not speak during the brief hearing except to say “yes” to a question from the judge. The judge advised him that he is charged with murder in the attack that killed 10 people, including a Boulder police officer. The 21-year-old man entered court in a wheelchair, presumably because of a gunshot wound to the leg that he suffered Monday in a gunbattle with police.