2 Indian soldiers killed, 2 injured in Kashmir rebel attack

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir have attacked a paramilitary patrol, killing two soldiers and injuring two others. A top paramilitary officer says militants sprayed bullets from two sides in a hit-and-run attack on an armored vehicle carrying soldiers on patrol. It happened in the outskirts of the region’s main city, Srinagar. The soldiers attacked were among multiple patrols that guard a crucial highway where hundreds of security vehicles pass every day. Reinforcements of counterinsurgency police and soldiers searched the area in pursuit of the attackers. No rebel group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.