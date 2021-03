Wausau PD Help Deer Out of Building Officers Karlen, Pfaff and Pacey had to wrangle a wild animal the other night after a deer crashed through a window into local nursing home. Athough the deer appeared to have sustained a couple of small cuts from the glass, the officers were able to successfully get her back to her natural habitat without any further harm.Seeing as how Officer Karlen led a previous life as an elite football athlete, we'll give the nod to UW-Stevens Point Football and the Alouettes de Montréal for helping him be ready to "tackle" this call! Posted by Wausau Police Department on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)– Three Wausau Police Department officers responded to a call out of the ordinary the other night.

In a post on their Facebook page, the department said a deer had crashed through a window and was inside the nursing home.

The deer appeared to have a couple of small cuts but was safely released outside.