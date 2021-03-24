Vikings maintain depth by re-signing RB Ameer Abdullah

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah. The move maintains their depth behind two-time Pro Bowl pick Dalvin Cook. Abdullah will return for a fourth season with the Vikings. They first acquired him via waiver claim in 2018 after he was let go by the Detroit Lions. Abdullah has mostly played on special teams for the Vikings, including as a kickoff returner. He has 31 carries for 157 yards and 24 catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games for Minnesota.