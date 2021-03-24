UWEC lacrosse falls in final seconds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kelli Cole scored four goals but a University of Northwestern-St. Paul tally with 11 seconds left helped the Eagles edge the Blugolds 11-10 Wednesday at Simpson Field.

The loss drops UWEC to 3-2 in its inaugural season. The Blugolds will host Hamline University next Wednesday.

Emmalyn Tritschler added two goals and four other UWEC players finished in the scoring column.

UW-Stout softball drops pair at Luther

UW-Stout softball lost two games at Luther College on Wednesday. The Blue Devils were held to just one hit in the first game, a 13-0 loss. Stout responded with nine hits in game two, but lost 9-5.

Luther will host UW-Eau Claire on Thursday.