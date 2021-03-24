UN envoy demands foreign fighters and mercenaries exit Libya

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. special envoy for Libya is urging foreign forces and mercenaries to leave the conflict-stricken country as demanded in last year’s cease-fire agreement. Jan Kubis also warned against “pitfalls” that could obstruct or delay national elections in December aimed at providing a unified government for the nation after years of division. He told the U.N. Security Council Wednesday that the cease-fire agreement continues to hold but foreign forces and mercenaries haven’t left and “there are reports of ongoing fortifications and the setting up of defensive positions” in central Libya along a key axis from Sirte to Jufra.