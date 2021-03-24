Twyla Tharp, nearing 80, isn’t slowing down. Next question?

NEW YORK (AP) — A new PBS documentary, “American Masters: Twyla Moves,” documents the more-than-50-year and counting career of choreographer Twyla Tharp. She’s created more than 150 works for stage, film and any other dance setting one can imagine. The film directed by Steven Cantor toggles between biographical material and footage of Tharp choreographing new work via Zoom, a pandemic necessity but also a sign. Tharp says, “We can still deliver something, because we’re dancers.” The jewel here for dance fans is Tharp’s vast archive featuring snippets of work from every phase of her career. The film premieres March 26 on PBS.