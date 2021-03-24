Spa killings prompt new proposals from Georgia Democrats

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Georgia have introduced a slate of legislation in response to the recent shootings at massage businesses in metro Atlanta that left eight people dead. But it’s unlikely the bills will see movement anytime soon. The proposals would require a five-day waiting period for gun purchases, establish a statewide translation system for 911 calls and create enhanced training for law enforcement emphasizing outreach in other languages. The bills have little chance of passing this year because they’re too late for procedural deadlines and only a week remains in the current legislative session. Also, any proposals that limit gun sales are likely to face staunch opposition in the Republican-controlled legislature.