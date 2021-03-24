Shake-of-the-Day gambling case is settled

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire bar owner who was busted for running a common tavern gambling game settled his charges Wednesday.



As we first reported last November Terry Luer, the owner of Big T's Saloon, was charged with running a shake -of-the-day game. A disgruntled customer tipped off investigators about the game and its giant jackpot.

Wednesday Luer pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor illegal gambling charges. He agreed to forfeit the $31,774 jackpot, and pay $443 in court costs. If he doesn't break any laws for one year, and doesn't have any gambling at his tavern, the felony charge will be dismissed.