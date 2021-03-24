Skip to Content

Shake-of-the-Day gambling case is settled

9:06 pm Crime & CourtsNewsTop Stories
Gambling Laws 11-12-2020

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire bar owner who was busted for running a common tavern gambling game settled his charges Wednesday.

As we first reported last November Terry Luer, the owner of Big T's Saloon, was charged with running a shake -of-the-day game. A disgruntled customer tipped off investigators about the game and its giant jackpot.

Wednesday Luer pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor illegal gambling charges. He agreed to forfeit the $31,774 jackpot, and pay $443 in court costs. If he doesn't break any laws for one year, and doesn't have any gambling at his tavern, the felony charge will be dismissed.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

More Stories

Skip to content