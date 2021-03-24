Seoul: North Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military said North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday as it revives testing activity to expand its military capabilities and pressure the Biden administration amid a stalemate in diplomacy. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the U.S. and South Korean militaries were analyzing the launches. It didn’t immediately say whether weapons were ballistic or how far they flew. The North’s weapons demonstrations come amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States. The North has so far ignored the Biden administration’s efforts to reach out, saying it won’t engage in meaningful talks with the U.S. unless Washington abandons what Pyongyang sees as “hostile” policies.