Sawyer Co. authorities arrest woman with $39K worth of meth

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Birchwood woman is behind bars after allegedly being busted with a pricey amount of methamphetamine.

Sawyer County authorities say Kena M. Baird, 40, was pulled over while deputies were investigating illegal drug activity in the town of Edgewater. That is not far from Birchwood.

A search of her SUV revealed 394 grams of meth, 3.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 4.1 grams of THC and drug paraphernalia.

Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said the street value of the meth is about $39,0000.

Baird is being held in the Sawyer County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. Conditions of that include absolute sobriety and no drugs.

She is due in court on Thursday, March 25, for an initial appearance.