Rice Lake man accused of pretending to be a woman, offering sex for arson

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A man previously charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime is now accused of using a computer to try and get people to burn down a woman's house.

Eric Keesen, 38, of Rice Lake, is charged with solicitation of arson of a building.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Barron County Court:

A person came forward saying he received a Facebook message from someone named "Vanessa" who was offering sexual favors if he would burn down her ex-boyfriend's house in Rice Lake.

The investigation turned up three different conversations between "Vanessa" and men offering sex for arson.

Police learned "Vanessa" was actually a fake account created by Eric Keesen. Authorities say the account featured very little information and was created just about a week before the messages were reported in the middle of November 2020.

Authorities say Keesen was actually trying to get someone to burn down a woman's house in Rice Lake who he has had a history of abusing.

An investigator found multiple pictures of females with blonde hair who don't live around here on Keesen's phone. The investigator said this is a common practice for people who create fake accounts.

Court records show Keesen was also charged with with using a computer to facilitate a sex crime and child enticement in January of this year. He signed an $8,000 cash bond in that case and was released.