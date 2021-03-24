Skip to Content

Reforms pushed in George Floyd’s native Texas as trial nears

11:06 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lawmakers in Texas are taking up a sweeping police reform package named in honor of Houston native George Floyd. It comes as a white former Minneapolis police officer is set to stand trial next week in Floyd’s death. Floyd grew up in Houston and was laid to rest in the nation’s fourth-largest city last summer. Gov. Greg Abbott privately met with the Floyd family last year and floated the possibility of a law named in honor of Floyd that would take aim at police brutality. But the initial George Floyd Act rolled out by Democrats has yet to attract GOP support.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content