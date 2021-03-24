Rain halts search for missing EC man as efforts turn to recovery
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The search for a missing Eau Claire man has been paused due to inclement weather.
Ed Steinacker, 58, went missing over the weekend. He went for a walk on Saturday morning with his dog but never returned home. He was last seen on public space cameras in McDonough Park that morning.
Eau Claire Fire Chief Chris Bell told News 18 they will begin searching again once the weather clears up.
Steinacker's family told News 18 on Tuesday night the mission has turned from a rescue to a recovery mission.
Bell said they have searched all of the islands in Dells Pond on foot and have had boats in the water for several days.
He also told News 18 he is not aware of anyone finding a dog that looks like Steinacker's.
Steinacker's family said his personal items were found on the ice of Dells Pond. That is what turned the search into a recovery mission.
"Since late Saturday, members of the Eau Claire police and fire departments have put in an extraordinary effort to locate Ed. At first, it was a search in hopes he would be found safe and sound. However, when some of Ed's personal belongings were found in the river on the ice, the rescue efforts turned to recovery. As a family, we are heartbroken by Ed's loss and we are hopeful the efforts of the fire and police personnel will bring closure soon."Dan Presser, Steinacker's brother-in-law.