Rain halts search for missing EC man as efforts turn to recovery

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The search for a missing Eau Claire man has been paused due to inclement weather.

Ed Steinacker, 58, went missing over the weekend. He went for a walk on Saturday morning with his dog but never returned home. He was last seen on public space cameras in McDonough Park that morning.

Eau Claire Fire Chief Chris Bell told News 18 they will begin searching again once the weather clears up.

Steinacker's family told News 18 on Tuesday night the mission has turned from a rescue to a recovery mission.

Bell said they have searched all of the islands in Dells Pond on foot and have had boats in the water for several days.

He also told News 18 he is not aware of anyone finding a dog that looks like Steinacker's.

Steinacker's family said his personal items were found on the ice of Dells Pond. That is what turned the search into a recovery mission.